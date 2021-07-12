Nikhazy among Indians' Day 2 pitching haul

The Indians started a trend on Sunday night that held strong through the entirety of the second day of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday. So often the Indians have selected high school players with their first-round picks, and in eight of the past 10 seasons, the organization drafted a position player. But Cleveland did the opposite of both of those trends on Sunday, selecting right-hander Gavin Williams from East Carolina University with the 23rd overall pick, and the club followed suit in Rounds 2-10, selecting nine more collegiate arms.