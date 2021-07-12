CARES Act funding secured for California City, council to discuss allocation and partnership with #MLKcommUNITY

CALIFORNIA CITY – The city secured more than $500,000 in CARES Act funding June 8, designed to help states, counties and cities across the U.S. navigate the impact of COVID-19. The funding was originally approved and signed by the federal government back in March 2020. The Kern County Board of Supervisors allocated millions to incorporated cities like California City, that did not receive funding directly from the federal government. Neighboring cities have already allocated and spent their funding. California City will have until the end of the year to use all its funding.