It was the year 2000. Unlike most 9-year-olds, I was already big into blues and classic rock. When my mom played ’90s pop in the car, I’d put on headphones and instead listen to Stevie Ray Vaughan and the Allman Brothers on my portable CD player. When the late B.B. King and Eric Clapton released their music video for “Riding with the King,” she called me into the family room to watch on MTV. This was my powerful introduction to both King and Clapton. I eagerly bought their CD.