Hi, this is Sandra Henry-Stocker, author of the “Unix as a Second Language” blog on NetworkWorld. In this Linux tip, we’re going to look at how you can ask a Linux command for help. It’s actually very easy to do. All you have to do is type the command you want to know about and then add --help. What the command should send back is an explanation of the command's options, maybe a usage example and something about the exit status.