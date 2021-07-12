Strong Family Aid Boosting Hispanic Homeownership Rate

In the first quarter of 2018, the starting point of the Housing Trends Report (HTR), only 16% of buyers expected easier availability for a home in the months ahead. The share soared to 36% by the final quarter of 2020 (during the COVID-19 pandemic), but then went on to decline to 33% and 28%, respectively, in the first two quarters of 2021. Now, 64% expect that finding the right home will be harder or not change much, up from 54% in the last quarter of 2020. This shift in buyers’ perceptions on inventory correctly reflects the scarcity of homes available on the market in the first half of 2021.