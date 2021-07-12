Strong Family Aid Boosting Hispanic Homeownership Rate
According to Redfin’s findings of more than 1,500 respondents: 385 identified as Hispanic, 238 identified as Black, and 499 identified as white. Fifty-two percent of Hispanic homeowners have lived with family or friends without paying rent to save for housing costs, versus 39% of Black respondents, and 38% of white respondents. Additionally, Hispanic respondents are more likely than respondents of other races to have received direct help making rent or mortgage payments from parents and other family members. Meanwhile, 47% of Hispanic homeowners have adult relatives living in their home, compared with 39% of Black homeowners, and 27% of white homeowners.themreport.com
