Hello and welcome to the L.A. Times soccer newsletter. I’m Kevin Baxter, the Times’ soccer writer, coming to you a day later than usual from Japan, where the women’s national team and Mexico’s U-24 team are both moving on to the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament, the Americans after an uninspiring scoreless draw with Australia early Tuesday morning California time and the Mexicans after an easy 3-0 win over South Africa early Wednesday morning.