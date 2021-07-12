Taika Waititi Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is So Wild | THR News

Filmmaker Taika Waititi has been impressing audiences for years, with his work on Thor: Ragnarok introducing him to more viewers than ever, but it was 2019's Jojo Rabbit that earned him a significant number of critical accolades, including the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. That film also served as the breakout opportunity for Thomasin McKenzie, who has since gone on to work with beloved filmmakers like M. Night Shyamalan and Edgar Wright, and while the actor would be thrilled to work with Waititi again, she's not going to call in any favors just yet when it comes to joining one of Waititi's Marvel or Star Wars projects. Fans can see McKenzie in Old when it hits theaters on July 23rd.