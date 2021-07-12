Taika Waititi Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is So Wild | THR News

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki premiered earlier this month, and while it is far from the end of the series, it definitely left things in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe on some unexpected footing. In particular, the episode finally ushered the multiverse into the MCU, something that is expected to reverberate into other films and Disney+ TV shows. While we don't know the full extent of that quite yet, it definitely hasn't stopped fans from speculating — especially with regards to Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming blockbuster might still be months away, but the debut of the multiverse could change some aspects of it.
