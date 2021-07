Kourtney Kardashian made a bold (and slightly naughty) statement on her boyfriend Travis Barker’s latest Instagram snapshot of the happy couple together. Kourtney Kardashian, 42, has no problem letting everyone know just how attracted she is to boyfriend Travis Barker, 45. After the couple enjoyed yet another PDA-filled date night, which the Blink-182 drummer documented on Instagram on Monday, July 12, Kourtney left quite the risqué comment on her beau’s post. In the photos, both stars donned matching sparkly fang teeth while holding hands and walking through a hallway together. Kourtney was dressed in a silver plunging top and a black mini skirt, while Travis wore a white tank top and black pants.