Diamcor to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

ACCESSWIRE
 17 days ago

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") a company with a proven history of supplying rough diamonds to the world market, has been invited to present at the First Annual Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference being held July 13th - July 15th, 2021. CEO, Dean Taylor will present at the conference.

