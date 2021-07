EDGERTON — A Twin Cities man is being held in the Pipestone County Jail after being arrested during the Hairball concert at the Edgerton Dutch Festival. The Pipestone County Sheriff's Office responded to a Saturday complaint that a large man was fighting people near the front of the crowd. When officers arrived, they reportedly observed several people holding down a man identified as Alexander Hart, 28, of Mound. One of the witnesses said Hart punched a woman in the face.