The Truth About A'ja Wilson's Relationship With Josh Cunningham

A'Ja Wilson is a basketball player for the Las Vegas Aces. She entered the league three years ago, and was celebrated as the 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year. Wilson's WNBA success was built in college; she was named the National Player of Year of the year during her senior year for South Carolina, helped her team win their first NCAA title, was named a first team All American three times, and entered the WNBA draft as the number one pick (via Dayton Daily News).