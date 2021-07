CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Football dreams coming true for Central Illinois kids as they geared up for a free football camp hosted by Fighting Illini Tailon Leitzsey. Leitzsey and some of his teammates hosted a free football camp for kids, "anybody can come out, you don't have to live in Champaign-Urbana, to come out here. But yeah, we're just trying to try to give back to the community." He tells WAND. He first had the idea when he noticed the recent rise in gun violence in crime in his community.