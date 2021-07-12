For Murphy and Co. : A slam, followed by an endorsement? | Letters
There was an interesting Star-Ledger editorial, headlined “Rebate checks miss the mark,” published in the July 12 print edition of the South Jersey Times. The editorial stated that new state income-tax rebate checks of up to $500 were going to upper-middle class households more than more than needier and more deserving ones. It used harsh language wielded with literary skills from an apparently outraged editorial board.www.nj.com
Comments / 0