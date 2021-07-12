For Murphy and Co. : A slam, followed by an endorsement? | Letters

AFSCME New Jersey Council 63 today announced their endorsement of Governor Murphy for re-election to the governor’s office. “Governor Murphy has proven himself to be a true advocate for labor,” Executive Director Steve Tully said. “He understands the value of the services that AFSCME members provide to people all across the state every single day. The Governor respects public employees and has pledged to support AFSCME members and ensure that the rights of public employees will continue to be protected while he is in office. AFSCME looks forward to continuing to work alongside the Governor to continue building a stronger, fairer New Jersey.”