For Murphy and Co. : A slam, followed by an endorsement? | Letters

By South Jersey Times Letters
NJ.com
NJ.com
 17 days ago
There was an interesting Star-Ledger editorial, headlined “Rebate checks miss the mark,” published in the July 12 print edition of the South Jersey Times. The editorial stated that new state income-tax rebate checks of up to $500 were going to upper-middle class households more than more than needier and more deserving ones. It used harsh language wielded with literary skills from an apparently outraged editorial board.

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

