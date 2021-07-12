Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Man Who Turned Himself in Now Charged in San Angelo Murder

By Luke Matsik
News/Talk KFYO
News/Talk KFYO
 17 days ago
Nineteen-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia, who turned himself in to Lubbock police on Friday, July 9th, has now been charged with murder out of San Angelo. KAMC News reports that at 1:16 a.m. on Monday, June 28th, San Angelo police responded to the Inn of the Conchos, located in the 2000 block of North Bryant, in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 41-year-old Daniel Chandler, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lubbock, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Sketch Related to Skeletal Remains Found in Lubbock Released to Public

On Wednesday, July 28th, Lubbock Police released a sketch related to skeletal remains that were found earlier in the year. Back on March 15th, someone was walking their dog in the 1600 block of Cesar E Chavez Drive when they found the remains. Police weren't able to find any identifying information at the scene. Initially, when they were discovered, it wasn't determined whether or not the remains belonged to a human or animal, but it was quickly confirmed to have belonged to a human.
Lubbock, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Man Leads Officers on 115 MPH Chase; Receives 30 Year Prison Sentence

28-year-old Zachary Jay Barfield was sentenced on Thursday, July 29th to 30 years in federal prison for gun and drug crimes. Back in November of 2020, officers with Lamesa Police tried to perform a traffic stop on Barfield, who was a felon on parole with an active warrant. Barfield says he saw officers approaching his vehicle and shouting commands, so he fired at officers and sped away.
Anton, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Anton Man Arrested After Being Accused of Abusing Girlfriend’s Child

20-year-old Christian Lee Lykins of Anton was arrested on Wednesday, July 28th after it's said he abused his then-girlfriend's child on February 1st, 2021. KAMC News reports that Lykins went with his girlfriend and her child to her mother's house after he got off work at around 4:30 p.m. At some point, the girlfriend and mother left to go shopping, and didn't return until around 9 p.m.
Cell Phones
News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock Woman Wants People to Stop Using Their Front Yards for Fun

I've seen a lot of odd posts on an app called Nextdoor, but the one I saw this morning might be one of the strangest. If you aren't familiar with the Nextdoor app, allow me to briefly explain. The free app is where, in theory, you can communicate with your neighbors, those around your neighborhood and others. Many of the posts include information about garage sales or questions about who to hire for yard and house work. Then, there are many posts about lost pets and questions like: "were those gunshots?"
Lubbock, TX
News/Talk KFYO

NobiliTea Officially Opens Their First Lubbock Location

The well-loved tea chain NobiliTea has officially opened the doors of its first Lubbock location at 118th and Indiana. This new location opened its doors on July 22, 2021, and has received a very positive reaction from Lubbock locals. NobiliTea's mission is to "quench thirst, spread joy, and promote healthy...
Lubbock, TX
News/Talk KFYO

The City of Lubbock Will Pay You to Mow Some Lawns

The City of Lubbock has been backed up when it comes to maintaining lawns for the past 6 weeks, and will now pay contractors to help out. KAMC News reports that the City is about 450 lawns behind, and isn't able to catch back up itself because of a lack of resources. It's also said that mowing a lawn in violation of city code typically takes around 1 to 2 weeks, but because of the backup, it's been taking around a month.
Texas State
News/Talk KFYO

Braddock: Threats To Arrest Democrats No Incentive To Return [INTERVIEW]

Monday on The Chad Hasty Show, Scott Braddock, editor of QuorumReport.com, joined the show to talk about several different issues in the state of Texas. Among the topics of discussion were the huge news that the University of Texas and Oklahoma University will be leaving the Big 12 conference, as well as ERCOT and the Texas power supply grid, the Texas House Democrats who vacated the legislature during the special session, and more.
Lubbock, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock Woman Struck by Gunfire; Suspects Unknown

A Lubbock woman was struck after multiple shots were fired into her home the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. KAMC News reports that it happened at roughly 1:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of East 61st Street. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the victim, who hasn't been identified, unconscious on the floor covered in blood. Multiple witnesses were surrounding her.
San Antonio, TX
News/Talk KFYO

15-Year-Old From O’Donnell Dies From Stray Bullet in San Antonio

15-year-old Jaden Rosas from O'Donnell, Texas was killed by a stray bullet in San Antonio the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. KAMC News reports that Jaden was visiting relatives in San Antonio, still coping with the loss of his mother to cancer a few months prior. He was playing video games when a stray bullet came through the wall and struck him in the head. This happened at around 3 a.m.
Lubbock, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Two Men Arrested After Being Accused of Kidnapping Lubbock Couple

It's alleged that in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 15th, 2 Lubbock men attempted to kidnap and hold captive a Lubbock couple. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police received reports of a civil disturbance at around 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of Itasca Street. Dispatch later told the responding officer to meet the first victim at a home in the 3200 block of Harvard Street.

