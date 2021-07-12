Celebrate Bastille Day in Philly This Year with Parisian Hot Dogs, Oysters, and Accordions

Hot dog, frankfurter, or wiener is a cooked sausage, traditionally grilled or steamed and. served in a partially sliced bun. Historians believe that its origins can be traced back to the era of Roman emperor Nero, whose cook, Gaius, may have linked the first sausages. After that, the sausage made its way eventually to present-day Germany. The Germans took to the sausage as their own, creating scores of different versions to be enjoyed with beer and kraut. It is said that the frankfurter was developed in Frankfurt, Germany in 1487 five years before Christopher Columbus set sail for the new world. In 1871, Charles Feltman, a German American restaurateur opened the first Coney Island hot dog stand selling 3,684 dachshund sausages during his first year in business. In 2019, more than 871 million pounds of hot dogs were sold through retail stores in the U.S.