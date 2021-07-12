Hallmark to release new Star Trek Spock ornament based on “Mirror, Mirror”

TNG producers wanted Leonard Nimoy for opening of second season. There is no question that “The City on the Edge of Forever” is one of the greatest episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series. Some fans would even call it THE greatest and not just in TOS but in the entire franchise. So when the producers of Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) came to writer, Tracy Torme, and told him they thought they could get Leonard Nimoy to be in the first episode of the second season and asked him to come up with something cool, Torme turned to the greatest episode.