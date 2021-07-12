Hallmark to release new Star Trek Spock ornament based on “Mirror, Mirror”
Just in time for Christmas in July, Hallmark introduces Mirror Spock ornament. Star Trek: The Original Series as fans call it (aka just Star Trek) introduced many modern concepts to not just Star Trek but the world of sci-fi as a whole. One of the more popular ones was where the crew of the Enterprise goes to a different universe, where everything that was good is now evil and everything that was once evil is now good. It was called The Mirror Universe and introduced the Mirror Universe versions of James Kirk, Spock, and the rest of the U.S.S Enterprise.redshirtsalwaysdie.com
Comments / 0