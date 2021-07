Maurice Brown is a founding member of Uplift Syracuse and currently serves as the lead of the group’s Transportation Committee. Syracuse needs better bus service, and now is the time to make it happen. A new coalition of elected officials understands the need for better service, new leadership at Centro has the expertise to implement it, the New York State Department of Transportation is committed to improving transit as part of the Interstate 81 project, and a once-in-a-generation investment from the federal government provides the means to build and run that better service.