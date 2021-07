If you thought Apple was stingy when it came to camera hardware, then you may not have seen what Google has been putting on its Pixel phones. The first Google Pixel made headlines because of all the tricks it could do and the beautiful pictures it could produce with a single 12MP camera. AI and algorithms, however, could only go so far, and Google very slowly upgraded its cameras eventually. One of the biggest updates might be coming in the Pixel 6 XL, or Pro based on older leaks, that will have the line’s first telephoto camera and a very powerful one at that.