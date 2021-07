Kylie Jenner's toddler had a covert mission to snatch candy during Mom's on-camera interview. In a new video on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's YouTube page, part 1 of a series celebrating the forthcoming relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner sits down to tell the cameras about starting the company. But not before her 3-year-old daughter Stormi comes to see Mom — and sneak some treats!