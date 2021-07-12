Delta variant, unvaccinated residents drive rise in new COVID-19 cases in NYC

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK, N.Y.) Despite significant progress with vaccinations, New York City is seeing a troubling rise in new cases of COVID-19, according to NBC New York.

After weeks of all-time lows, the city's seven-day positive testing average has been trending upward, reaching 1.27% as of Saturday, according to one of the city's COVID dashboards.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi pointed to low vaccination rates in certain neighborhoods, like some on Staten Island, to explain the rise, saying most of the new cases are coming from those places. Staten Island’s seven-day rate is 1.42%, the highest in the city.

"We have to make sure as many people are protected as possible in the next few weeks," Chokshi said.

The data supports Chokshi's assertion: Of the 10 city areas with the lowest vaccination rates, six have among the highest positivity rates, NBC New York reports.

The state Department of Health also suggested that the more transmissible Delta variant is playing a part in the rise in new cases due to its rapid spread among unvaccinated populations. Data released Friday by the city health department showed the Delta variant now accounts for as many cases of COVID-19 in the city as the Alpha variant, which originated in the U.K.

Mayor Bill de Blasio noted the uptick in cases during a COVID briefing on Monday but maintained the city was trending in the right direction, with hospitalizations, severe outcomes and deaths significantly down thanks to the ongoing vaccination of city residents. He added that the city would redouble its efforts to reach unvaccinated populations and try to persuade them to get the shot.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also encouraged unvaccinated New Yorkers to get the shot if they haven't already done so.

"New Yorkers are continuing to fight COVID-19 throughout the state, and it's critical to remember that getting shots in arms is the key to our ultimate success," Cuomo said Monday in a statement. "I urge all New Yorkers who haven't been vaccinated yet to do so today at any one of the open sites across the state. Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine and done their part to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe — everyone who's able should do the same."

According to NBC New York, 64% of New York City adult residents are fully immunized. Nationally, nearly 59% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.