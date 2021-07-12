I guess we'd better get used to not having much depth anymore.

Am I the only one not seeing it to be as dominant as some feel it a lock to be? I see nothing but bright future for Bresee, and think so for Murphy as well. Tyler Davis has been steady at a minimum, and I feel probably better than that when healthy, but he is definitely not CW, nor even Big Dex. But still, while not Power Ranger Level, pretty dang good. And then there is our other End Position. That's where I worry a bit more. Not a lot of pressure has come off of that end the last two seasons, and yeah, im looking at XT. I think we all saw that hit in the Cuse game and thought WOW>> This dude is the next Julius Peppers. And then...nada.. Maybe Covid was the problem last season, and I hope hes a MONSTER this year as its his Money year, but I just have not seen anything to give me that confidence boost with him thus far to make the statements I seeing being bandied about. Foster, we will see as he may be ready to go, may not, who knows tbh? Its kinda like the Justin Ross thing; we wont know until game one, and then game to game I'm afraid. Either way, hopefully the Offense blows the top off every game and its a moot point, but I'm ALMOST as concerned about our defensive line as I am the O Line. Oh well, that's why they play the game. GO Tigers!