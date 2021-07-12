Cancel
I guess we'd better get used to not having much depth anymore.

By McHokie93 Joined:
sportswar.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust saw DT Alec Bryant and DE Robert Wooten entered the Portal.... -- HokieSignGuy 07/12/2021 2:26PM. Would like to know that. Chris or Will and somebody else said that there -- SCHokie1103 07/12/2021 7:00PM. OK. Thank you RJ. It sounded like there was some issue though with the two --...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Musicsportswar.com

LOL...guessing you aren't as old as I am. Dreams was played SOOO much that

There is really no way I wouldn't recognize it even if just heard "blurry"!. Not that the entire album didn't deserve that much airplay! When Songbird and Oh Daddy are the worst tracks on an album, you have a top 10 album of all time on your hands (depending on your taste--- and probably have to leave out Beatles albums).
Footballsportswar.com

& I guess he gets one more season to pound on some HS ballers. Ouch.

Somebody throw him in one of those lockers until signing day ** -- McHokie93 07/16/2021 9:48PM. Heard we're signing a gunner. I'd fair catch if I were you.** -- KCHokie2 07/16/2021 8:44PM. .uh, a little help here........... i forgot which locker is mine. ** -- squarerootofone 07/16/2021 8:00PM. All Hokies...
NFLtigernet.com

Ok, I will be that guy I guess...

Am I the only one not seeing it to be as dominant as some feel it a lock to be? I see nothing but bright future for Bresee, and think so for Murphy as well. Tyler Davis has been steady at a minimum, and I feel probably better than that when healthy, but he is definitely not CW, nor even Big Dex. But still, while not Power Ranger Level, pretty dang good. And then there is our other End Position. That's where I worry a bit more. Not a lot of pressure has come off of that end the last two seasons, and yeah, im looking at XT. I think we all saw that hit in the Cuse game and thought WOW>> This dude is the next Julius Peppers. And then...nada.. Maybe Covid was the problem last season, and I hope hes a MONSTER this year as its his Money year, but I just have not seen anything to give me that confidence boost with him thus far to make the statements I seeing being bandied about. Foster, we will see as he may be ready to go, may not, who knows tbh? Its kinda like the Justin Ross thing; we wont know until game one, and then game to game I'm afraid. Either way, hopefully the Offense blows the top off every game and its a moot point, but I'm ALMOST as concerned about our defensive line as I am the O Line. Oh well, that's why they play the game. GO Tigers!
NFLtigernet.com

I'm aware, but unfortunately, but should we get

DE -(is there anyone else we recruiting) We have 10 commits and at least 19 openings so not sure where you get 16. 1 RB (not a need but should always take one in every class) Likely remaining positions and players still on the board (brackets number of more recruits we will likely take)
College Sportsinsidepacksports.com

Grant Gibson: "We're Trying To Get Better"

NC State will have plenty of leadership this season, but one of the go-to guys in that regard figures to be center Grant Gibson. Gibson spoke to the media at ACC Kickoff, and here’s a some highlights of what he had to say:. NOTE: Click the video above to watch...
Footballsportswar.com

Yep enjoy what we have for now. Times are not changing for the better

I'm sorry....you're looking for the Fantasy Football Board ** -- hok1eboy 07/27/2021 8:25PM. Laugh out loud, cause that's nothing more than an earnings dilution for SEC ** -- ChazB 07/27/2021 2:13PM. Why does the ACC need to add anybody? Does everyone’s pie truly grow if -- BG Hokie 07/27/2021 12:21PM.
College Sportssportswar.com

I guess there will be no additions then

Oh Great here we go again with the daily conference realignment -- uber hokie 07/21/2021 9:55PM. Kinda wish NCAAF had a Football Czar to put a stop to the madness. -- Maroon Baboon 07/21/2021 9:59PM. ND and WVa for ACC, imo; but ND will not go for it. So, should...
Sportssportswar.com

I get it, and not trying to guess at realignment

You may be right. I'm just trying to understand the dynamics. There's a lot of talk about grant of rights being a supreme driver for schools maintaining standing in the ACC. I'm just trying to understand how this might all unfold if other conferences want to start picking apart the ACC.
Basketballsportswar.com

Swap our Huff with Diakite on last years team and I think we'd have

Gone to the Sweet 16 with the same interior post D but also the ability to switch out on a guy. You could have done that with Murphy or Hauser and a different type of player as well. Like Huff would have paired pretty well with Gill on offense. Huff stretches the D and Gill can go to work in the paint. They may have struggled a bit on D though.
Soccersportswar.com

I used to LOVE LOVE LOVE the Olympics….Not anymore….

The only thing I’m interested in watching is USA women’s soccer and MBB losing as often and as badly as possible. Other than that, the human interest stories, the “fact” that every athlete overcame this or that, the politics, the commercialization, the ridiculously bad coverage, the pros, the talking heads……Have sucked the life out of the event for me. Would rather watch reruns of the last VT/Liberty football game.
College Sportssportswar.com

Is that anything like the 3x3? Asking for a friend.

Per article in Newslink, UVa men's basketball has won the 2020-21 NABC -- auvergnat 07/29/2021 4:01PM. The good ole days of the student/athlete. A soon to be dinosaur. ** -- Welsh-ODU 07/29/2021 5:53PM. Is that anything like the 3x3? Asking for a friend. ** -- jonybuck33 07/29/2021 4:57PM. You must...
College Sportssportswar.com

That's just math. Everyone in the Coastal plays ND more

Than Clemson except their crossover annual matchup with GT. Other than BC, we play other Atlantic Division opponents twice every 12 years. ND plays 5 ACC teams annually, regardless of Division. We would expect to play ND twice every 5.6 years if it were just straight round Robin. [Post edited...
Sportssportswar.com

For fun, here are my 11 who don't make the cut

Interesting...I always thought Stadium Capacity was a good number to start. -- MVIII 07/29/2021 4:12PM. From Stapes list, only Miami and Oregon have lower capacity than us. -- MVIII 07/29/2021 4:18PM. I read that as "Andy Bitter at Staples". I was gonna say.... ** -- teaysvalleyhokie 07/29/2021 2:38PM. Not based...
Sportssportswar.com

Third leg you say?

What is this member of the Olymp(H)er species thinking at this, moment❓ -- bourbonstreet 07/29/2021 5:20PM. …darn it Greg, if you're not going to try, I'm going to stop** -- chumley 07/29/2021 6:14PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...

