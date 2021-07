The Victoria Generals have played hard all season long and have earned home-field advantage for the playoff opener on August 4th. It will also be a free Ticket Night. This free ticket night is presented by Homewood Suites and Victoria Pain and Rehabilitation Center! EVERYONE will be admitted FREE to the game. Gates will open at 6:00 pm with happy hour until first pitch at 7:05 pm. Come out and support your hometown Victoria Generals as start a run for the 3rd TCL championship! Tickets will be available for pick-up this Friday, July 23rd at both of these sponsor locations!