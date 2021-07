NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Joe Biden announced new COVID vaccination rules for federal workers Thursday. It’s just the latest effort amid concerns about the Delta variant. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, the president laid out next steps to get more Americans vaccinated and combat the spread of the Delta variant. That includes new requirements for 2.1 million federal workers and contractors. They’ll be required to show proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing. Facebook and Google are taking it even further. Both companies announced all employees must be vaccinated to come back to the office, unless they have a medical exemption. COVID...