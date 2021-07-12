Cancel
8K Technology Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2028

Las Vegas Herald
 17 days ago

The global 8K technology market is expected to reach a market size of USD 117.55 Billion by 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high-resolution television experience is among some other key factors driving growth of the global 8K technology market currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Growing availability of various products to empower 8K content creation is expected to further propel global 8K technology market growth. Increasing research & development activities for advancements in display technology is also expected to boost market growth going forward.

