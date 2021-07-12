Is It Worth Buying a QLED TV? 9 Pros and Cons to Consider

We start today’s deals with the latest Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop that’s currently getting a 14 percent discount, which translates to $150 savings, which leaves this sexy-looking notebook available for $950. And if you enter promo code QJBKA4CADQX7 at check out, you will receive an extra $50 credit, meaning that you can grab yours for $900. This laptop is part of the Intel Evo Platform, meaning that you get an Intel Core i5 processor insider. You will also get a 15.6-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space which will be more than enough to get you through the day. If you want a more powerful option, you can get the Intel Core i7 variant with 16GB RAM and the same storage space for $1,150 with the same $150 savings.