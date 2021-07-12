Pasco man arrested for holding butcher knife to victim’s throat

PASCO, Wash. — A 41-year-old man accused of threatening to kill his victim with two large knives was arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, authorities were dispatched to a residence in West Pasco before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. The suspect, who has since been identified as Isaac G. Scroggins, allegedly held a butcher knife up to his victim’s throat and threatened to kill them.