Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasco, WA

Pasco man arrested for holding butcher knife to victim’s throat

yaktrinews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCO, Wash. — A 41-year-old man accused of threatening to kill his victim with two large knives was arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, authorities were dispatched to a residence in West Pasco before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. The suspect, who has since been identified as Isaac G. Scroggins, allegedly held a butcher knife up to his victim’s throat and threatened to kill them.

www.yaktrinews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butcher Knife#Kvew#Ppd#Dont#The Pasco Police#Ppd#Aggrivated Assault#The Kapp Kvew News#Yaktrinews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy