Al-G Rhythm, the villain played by Iron Man franchise star Don Cheadle, may have squared off against the onscreen version of LeBron James...but the pair never got to shoot any hoops together in the real world. Why? Well, it's pretty much what you might guess: given that LeBron James is a global brand worth hundreds of millions of dollars between his sports contracts, endorsements, and entertainment studio, extracurricular play was not exactly encouraged. According to Cheadle, everyone on set was worried that something might happen to James, and worked hard to make sure he was always safe during production.