IoT Chip Market to See Huge Growth by 2028

Las Vegas Herald
 17 days ago

The global Internet of Things (IoT) chip market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 34.74 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global IoT chip market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for wearable devices among an expanding consumer base in developed as well as developing economies. Rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence technology is also a major factor expected to further boost global IoT chip market growth during the forecast period.

