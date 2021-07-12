IoT Chip Market to See Huge Growth by 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Indian Poultry Market Research Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Indian poultry market reached a value of INR 1,988 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian poultry market to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2021-2026. In India, the poultry sector has emerged as one of the major sectors of the economy that includes ducks, turkeys, chickens and geese for their eggs and meat. Due to this, the industry has undergone a significant transformation in structure and operation into a major industry with the presence of several integrated players.