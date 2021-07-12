Cancel
Renewable Polypropylene Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Demand, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

 17 days ago

The global Renewable Polypropylene Market is forecasted to be worth USD 59.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The renewable polypropylene market is forecasted to grow substantially owing to the rising demand from industries like automotive, construction, and electronics. The increasing concern of automotive manufacturers about greenhouse gas emissions resulted in the rising use of renewable polypropylene. Besides, government regulations for the use of lightweight materials in vehicles that help cars consume less fuel are expected to augment the renewable polypropylene market shortly.

