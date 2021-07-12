Depression Treatment Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Growth Rate, Regions and Forecast to 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Caustic Soda Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global caustic soda market reached a volume of 80.7 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global caustic soda market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Caustic soda is an inorganic compound comprising sodium cations and hydroxide anions. Also known as sodium hydroxide, it is an odorless and non-flammable white solid that is commercially available as pellets, aqueous solutions of different concentrations, granules, and flakes. Due to its corrosive nature, it can generate heat and also ignite combustible materials when dissolved in water. Caustic soda is primarily used as a raw material across various industries, such as water treatment, chemical, automotive, food and beverages, etc.