Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market Production and Demand Analysis By Emergen Research

Las Vegas Herald
 17 days ago

The global big data analytics in manufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.03 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes increasing application of big data analytics in manufacturing industry for demand forecasting. Increasing demand for asset optimization solutions is expected to further fuel growth of the global big data analytics in manufacturing market growth during the forecast period. Rising adoption of automation in manufacturing industry is also expected to propel global big data analytics in manufacturing market growth.

www.lasvegasherald.com

