Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market Production and Demand Analysis By Emergen Research

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" E-Pharmacy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The Global E-Pharmacy Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026. E-pharmacy refers to an online store that operates over the internet to provide medicines to consumers via mail or shipping companies. It is facilitated by e-prescription that helps in ordering and dispensing prescription drugs through online channels. E-pharmacy offers doorstep delivery to the end-user at a relatively lesser price than traditional brick and mortar pharmacy stores. As a result, patients do not have to travel to the pharmacies to acquire their medicines. E-pharmacy aims at improving the health of consumers, efficiency, and productivity in the healthcare delivery system.