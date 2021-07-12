Serotonin Antagonists Market Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Vegan Food Industry Trends: Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global vegan food market size reached US$ 17 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026. Vegan food refers to a variety of foods that are free from dairy or meat. These food products are commonly processed and derived from plant-based sources that are widely replacing regular dairy and meat products. They are generally similar in flavor, taste and texture but are much healthier than their conventional counterparts. They are rich in iron, magnesium, folic acid and vitamins B1, C and E. They are also characterized by a low concentration of cholesterol and saturated fats. As a result, they are extensively utilized in the preparation of numerous dishes.