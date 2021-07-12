Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Immuno-Oncology: Functional Assays for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In the immuno-oncology space, the regulation of the immune system is paramount in the development of a successful therapeutic. This webinar will showcase assays to evaluate cellular pathways of immune cells, T-cells, and macrophages while highlighting functional and immunogenicity assays developed in support of current and emerging therapeutics. The speakers will outline how in vitro methods mimic the tumor environment to measure therapeutic functionality.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune Checkpoint#Webinars#Inhibitors#Therapeutics#Prweb#Immunxperts#Nexelis Company#Cto#Co Founder#Lead Scientist#Honeycomb Worldwide Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Health
Related
ElectronicsStamford Advocate

Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of decentralized trials, which often requires the remote capture of patient vital signs at specific time points. To do this efficiently and have instant access to the data, the direct transfer of data from remote measurement technologies to eClinical systems is required.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Aluda Pharmaceuticals announces peer-reviewed publication on ALD-R491, an Exosome Release Inhibitor and novel oncology mechanism

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluda Pharmaceuticals, a private company, announced the publication of an article in a peer reviewed journal describing a novel mechanism of Exosome Release Inhibition (ExoRI) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Over the past decade, tumor exosomes have been studied extensively in academia for their roles carrying signals that make tumors invasive, create a tumor microenvironment (TME) that enables evasion from immune detection, and promote metastases. Tumor cells upregulate their release of exosomes to promote these roles throughout all stages of cancer, across many types of cancers, transporting multiple pro-cancer signals, many of which are existing drug targets. Inhibition represents a way to block many signals at once, even as they change over time. Research has shown that PD-L/PD-L1, the important immune checkpoint targets, avoid detection by their transport in exosomes, so exosome inhibitors may also address the large rate of non-response for that class of agents.
EconomyNorwalk Hour

Quantifying Quality in Food and Beverage, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Today’s food and beverage manufacturers are facing challenges keeping up with varying consumer demands, such as ensuring food quality. Customers want products they can trust from a company they can rely on. Producing quality products that adhere to industry regulations, packaging requirements and food safety standards doesn’t need to feel impossible. With end-to-end quality control management, companies can account for quality at every step throughout their supply chain.
Career Development & AdviceHouston Chronicle

The Quality Culture Playbook: How to Build a Quality Culture, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. To be truly successful, quality must go beyond just meeting compliance requirements. When quality is a core practice at a company, everyone from the end patient to the investors benefit. A Harvard study on quality found that a “company with a highly developed culture of quality spends, on average, $350 million less annually fixing mistakes than a company with a poorly developed one.” This webinar will show participants how to define their quality culture and help everyone on your team strive to improve it.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Global Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Report 2021-2028: Immuno-oncology Has Emerged As A Novel Therapeutic Area Within The Oncology Ecosystem, Transforming The Treatment Of Cancer

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), by Design (Interventional Trials, Observational Trials), by Indication, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
CancerMedscape News

H. Pylori May Hinder Efficacy of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Helicobacter pylori decreased the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in mice and was associated with a less efficacious response to ICIs in a retrospective study of non-small-cell lung (NSCLC) cancer patients, researchers say. "Several lines of evidence suggest that H. pylori actively suppresses functions...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Thompson on Emerging Treatment Strategies With BTK Inhibitors in CLL

Meghan Thompson, MD, discusses emerging treatment strategies with BTK inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Meghan Thompson, MD, third-year fellow, Hematology and Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses emerging treatment strategies with BTK inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Significant data are emerging with BTK inhibitor–based treatment strategies in...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in the Management of Urothelial Carcinoma

J Cancer Immunol (Wilmington). 2021;3(2):115-136. doi: 10.33696/cancerimmunol.3.047. Urothelial carcinoma is one of the most common cancers in the United States, yet outcomes are historically suboptimal. Since 2016, the approval of five programmed cell death 1 and programmed death-ligand 1 immune checkpoint inhibitors for locally advanced and metastatic urothelial carcinoma has led to improved oncologic outcomes for many patients in the second-line setting. Two checkpoint inhibitors, pembrolizumab and atezolizumab subsequently earned approval for first-fine therapy with restricted indications. More recently, pembrolizumab was approved for bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, opening the door for other immune checkpoint inhibitors to be integrated into treatment in earlier disease stages. Recent bacillus Calmette-Guérin shortages have highlighted the need for alternative treatment options for patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Currently, there are no FDA-approved checkpoint inhibitors for non-metastatic muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Furthermore, many patients are ineligible for standard cisplatin-based chemotherapy regimens. Numerous ongoing clinical trials are employing immune checkpoint inhibitors for muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant, perioperative, and bladder-sparing setting. Although up to 10% of urothelial carcinoma tumors arise in the upper urinary tract, few studies are designed for this population. We highlight the need for more trials designed for patients with upper tract disease. Overall, there are numerous clinical trials investigating the safety and efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors in all stages of disease as single-agents and combined with dual-immune checkpoint inhibition, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and other pharmacologic agents. As the field continues to evolve rapidly, we aim to provide an overview of recent and ongoing immunotherapy clinical trials in urothelial carcinoma.
Cancerhackaday.com

RNA Therapeutics And Fighting Diseases By Working With The Immune System

Before the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic took hold, few people were aware of the existence of mRNA vaccines. Yet after months of vaccinations from Moderna and BioNTech and clear indications of robust protection to millions of people, it now seems hard to imagine a world without mRNA vaccine technology, especially as more traditional vaccines seem to falter against the new COVID-19 variants and the ravages of so-called ‘Long COVID’ become more apparent.
Cambridge, MANewswise

MD Anderson and Blueprint Medicines Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate BLU-222 Development

Newswise — HOUSTON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Blueprint Medicines Corporation today announced a three-year strategic research collaboration focused on accelerating development of BLU-222, an investigational precision therapy designed to target cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2). The collaboration brings together MD Anderson translational...
Medical & Biotechrdworldonline.com

PerkinElmer expands KRAS oncology drug discovery assays with new ready-to-use AlphaLISA kits

The Company’s AlphaLISA and HTRF kits are the first ready-to-use homogenous assays for KRAS/SOS1 inhibition analysis on the market. Prior to these offerings, labs looking to measure this inhibition in a no-wash format needed to develop their own assays, source their own proteins, and optimize assay conditions, which can be time and resource consuming. PerkinElmer’s AlphaLISA and HTRF kits streamline workflows by offering fully validated kits to identify novel KRAS inhibitors in a no-wash format with no optimization necessary, and each kit comes with recombinant proteins, detection reagents, and assay buffers.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
Technologyaithority.com

Artificial Intelligence In Food Manufacturing: Making The Most Of Your Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks

In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss why AI solutions targeting the plant floor are crucial to drive operational excellence in food manufacturing. They will show how to leverage your existing systems and data to implement AI, and how to shift from projects to production and deploy solutions not just models. The presentation will highlight how AI can fit into current technologies stack to break limits of traditional approaches and offer proven solutions that scale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy