Mama instincts can be strong, regardless of species. That's why breastfeeders will often have a milk letdown reflex when they hear a baby crying, even if it isn't their own. It's why we get stories of cross-species caregiving when a baby animal gets abandoned. And it's why a video of a mama deer running to a crying human baby's rescue is so endearing. (Please high-five me for not typing "endeering.")