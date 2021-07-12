Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Yoga Mat Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2020-2027

Las Vegas Herald
 17 days ago

The global yoga mat market would reach value of USD 11.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to growing awareness regarding health benefits of yoga among the new generation as well as elderly population. The increasing need to reduce stress in the body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system has driven the adoption of practice of yoga. Rising incidence of chronic back pain among elderly population has increased the adoption of yoga among geriatric population, as yoga relieves the back pain. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for yoga mats.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Emergen Research#Cagr#Asia Pacific#Manduka#Llc#Barefoot Yoga Co#Adidas Ag#Usd Billion#Eu#Middle East Africa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
News Break
Army
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Flavors And Fragrance Global Market To 2027 - Rising Demand For Natural Flavors And Fragrance Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flavors and Fragrance Market by Type, Nature and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global flavors and fragrance market size was valued at $28,193.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $35,914.3...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Surgical and Dental Loupes Market Demand 2020 – Size, Share, Key Trends, Wireless Technology, Comprehensive Analysis, Healthcare Infrastructure, Business Opportunities, Challenges and Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period 2027

SEATTLE, July 20, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Surgical and Dental Loupes Market – Overview. A dental loupe is a dentist’s vital tool for complex dental treatment and surgical requirements. Dental loupes offer a detailed view of the area of treatment since it assists the dentist to observe even the minute areas of the operation location, which are difficult to see by naked eyes. Dental loupes guarantee optimum field of vision, working distance, and performance. Magnification of dental loupes can range anywhere from 2× to 8×. Dental loupes assist dentists, dental therapists, and hygienists to frame precise oral conditions diagnosis and enhance surgical accuracy. Moreover, loupes could improve the posture of a dentist, which aids occupational strain. Furthermore, surgeons from several specialties frequently use loupes when performing surgeries. Most common uses of loupes are in neurosurgery, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, orthopedic surgery and cardiac surgery.
CancerMedagadget.com

Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 7,382.1 Million by 2027; Rising Cases of Liver Cancer to Fuel Product Demand, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global liver cancer therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 7,382.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The emergence of effective drugs and therapies for the treatment of liver cancer will subsequently spur lucrative opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Therapy Type (Targeted Drug Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 1,730.9 million in 2019.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Superconducting Wire Markets, 2020-2027 - Growth Opportunities In Medical, Electronics & Communication, Industrial Processing And Research

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Superconducting Wire - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Superconducting Wires Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Superconducting Wires estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020,...
BusinessMedagadget.com

Europe Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Size & Trends 2021 – expected to reach US$ 435.7 Million With CAGR of 5.6% by 2027 – Industry Analysis by Growth, Demand, Research Report, Release Mechanism, Business Opportunity and Challenges

SEATTLE, July 21, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Europe Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market analysis. The HCMS (hospital capacity management solution) is used to efficiently utilize and maintain hospital bed, caregiver, and other asset supply and accommodation. Bed management, workflow control, and real-time monitoring are among the modules used in these systems.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Asia Scoliosis Management Market to Hit $826.8Mn by 2027; Increasing Demand for Efficient Treatments for Spinal Deformities to Aid Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The Asia scoliosis management market size is projected to reach USD 826.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Consistent prevalence of spinal deformities in Asian populations will be the leading trend shaping the growth trajectory of this market, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Asia Scoliosis Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Orthosis System (Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosarcal Orthosis (LSO), Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO) and Spinal System), By Disease Type (Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis, Degenerative Scoliosis, and Congenital Scoliosis), By Age Group (Pediatrics, Adolescent, and Adults), By End User (Hospital & ASCs, Clinics, and Others), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027”. While no study has been conducted to identify the exact prevalence of scoliosis in Asia, several isolated researches have been undertaken to determine the incidence of the disease in different Asian countries. In Singapore, for example, prevalence of idiopathic scoliosis in 12- and 13-year-old female students was estimated to be 2.22% and 2.49%, respectively. In Taiwan, the incidence was 6.58% for a curve of 5 degrees and 2.4% for a curve of 10 degrees. A 2016 study conducted by the Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore, India found that 47% of the surveyed patients with congenital scoliosis suffered from intra-spinal anomalies, with tethered cord being the most common anomaly. Thus, the increasing prevalence of spinal deformities in Asia will stoke the adoption of scoliosis management technologies in the region in the coming years.
Hair CareLas Vegas Herald

Topical Hair Loss Treatments Market May Set New Growth Story | Johnson & Johnson, Taisho Pharma, Vitabiotics

The latest study released on the Global Topical Hair Loss Treatments Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Topical Hair Loss Treatments market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Bedding Fabrics Market 2020–2025 Impact Of Covid-19, Business Opportunities, Demand, Future Growth Analysis And Challenges

Latest Market Report published by Reportspedia titled, “Global Bedding Fabrics Market 2020 – Industry Trends, Market Share & Forecast, 2020-2025″ gives a comprehensive and detailed analysis of current and future 5-6 years market analyzed data. The report Provides detailed analysis of current and future market scope including major factors such as revenue forecasting, company share, competitive environment, growth factors, and styles, SWOT analysis namely Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat in the industry. In addition, the report introduces a competitive market environment between retailers and the company structure, in addition, an analysis of market demands and the characteristics of the chains included in this report.
MarketsMedagadget.com

AI in Medical Devices Market | Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029

Research Nester released a report titled “AI in Medical Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029″ which delivers detailed overview of the global AI in Medical devices market in terms of market segmentation by offerings, technology, applications, end-users and region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

RNA Polymerase Inhibitor Market Research Report 2021 Growth Share, Trends, Opportunities, Outlook & Forecast 2027

"The RNA Polymerase Inhibitor Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of RNA Polymerase Inhibitor in...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cosmetic Pigments Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- BASF, Sudarshan, Venator, Merck

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Global Cosmetic Pigments Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Cosmetic Pigments Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are BASF, Sudarshan, Kobo Products, Venator, Merck, Sun Chemical, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, ECKART & Clariant.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 6% Through 2026

Companies in the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

E-Learning Solutions Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Immersive VR Education, Google, Schell Games

The latest study released on the Global E-Learning Solutions Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The E-Learning Solutions market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsSentinel

Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″. The global market size of Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Healthcare and Medical System Integrators 2021 Industry, Market Growth, Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2027

Healthcare and Medical System Integrators Market 2021-2027. A New Market Study, Titled “Healthcare and Medical System Integrators Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Healthcare and Medical System Integrators market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers,...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Electronic Car Market to See Good Value Within a Growth Theme | Top Players - Tesla ,BYD ,BMW ,Volkswagen

The Latest research coverage on Electronic Car Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Patient Data Management Systems Market to Develop New Growth Story | Philips Healthcare, Radiometer Medical, Cerner, Elekta

The latest study released on the Global Patient Data Management Systems Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Patient Data Management Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Nthrive Solutions, Optum360, MedData

The latest study released on the Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Monobasic Potassium Phosphate Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Insights, Key Trends and Forecast by 2027

The latest studies examine on Global Monobasic Potassium Phosphate Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 presents particular insurance of the industry and main market tendencies with historical and forecast market data. At first, the record offers a vital define of the enterprise that covers definitions and applications. The record splits the marketplace length, through quantity and value, based on application, type, and geography. The record profiles the important members in the enterprise, along with an itemized analysis of their positions against the global landscape. Also, the record gives detailed information of standard market situations and destiny market conditions to prepare for growing above the challenges and ensuring sturdy growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy