Topical Drug Delivery Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Key Prospects, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 17 days ago

The global topical drug delivery market is expected to register high revenue growth and reach a market size of USD 145.68 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The importance of topical drug formulations for pharmaceutical delivery is rapidly increasing, and rising demand and use of these types of products is contributing to increasing market size currently, and the trend for more convenient treatments at home is contributing to increasing market size.

#Market Trends#Market Research#Key Market#Drugs#Market Intelligence#Emergen Research#Rhofade#Allergan#Sun Pharmaceutical#Pola Pharma#Johnson Johnson#Glaxosmithkline#Novartis Ag#Merck Co#Bausch Health Companies#Glenmark Pharmaceuticals#Bayer Ag#Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals#Encore Dermatology Inc#Usd Billion
