Antioch, CA

Fire officials say illegal fireworks caused fire that destroyed Antioch house

By Rick Hurd
Mercury News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of illegal fireworks is to blame for a weekend fire in Antioch that destroyed a house and left a man and woman searching for a new place to live, fire officials said. The blaze started as a vegetation fire on I Street around 8:30 p.m., fire spokesman Steve Hill of the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said. The embers from that fire then were blown by significant winds and set a tree ablaze.

Antioch, CA
