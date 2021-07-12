Fire officials say illegal fireworks caused fire that destroyed Antioch house
The use of illegal fireworks is to blame for a weekend fire in Antioch that destroyed a house and left a man and woman searching for a new place to live, fire officials said. The blaze started as a vegetation fire on I Street around 8:30 p.m., fire spokesman Steve Hill of the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said. The embers from that fire then were blown by significant winds and set a tree ablaze.www.mercurynews.com
