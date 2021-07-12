Severe Weather Statement issued for Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL PINELLAS AND NORTHWESTERN HILLSBOROUGH COUNTIES At 339 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clearwater to University, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Pinellas Park, Temple Terrace, Safety Harbor, West Park, Oldsmar, Busch Gardens and University Of Tampa. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH