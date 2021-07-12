Actor Drake Bell sentenced to probation on child endangerment charge

Actor Drake Bell, shown attending the premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018, drew probation in a sentencing hearing Monday. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Former child television star Drake Bell was sentenced to two years of probation by an Ohio judge Monday after pleading guilty last month to child endangerment charges involving an underage girl.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy McCormick also sentenced the one-time Nickelodeon star to 200 hours of community service during a court hearing in Cleveland.

Bell had faced up to two years in prison after pleading guilty to the endangerment charges involving a Canadian girl who was 15 at the time.

The 34-year-old actor -- who was born Jared Drake Bell but also goes by Drake Campana -- was arrested June 4 on accusations relating to a 2017 incident and was released from Cuyahoga County Jail on $2,500 bond.

He initially pleaded not guilty to attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony; and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor, but later changed his plea.

"Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way -- that was obviously not my intention," Bell said at the hearing. "I have taken this matter very, very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."

The sentence was handed down after the accuser, now 19, made a statement in which she called Bell "evil" and "a pedophile."

She accused the actor of "grooming" her since she was 12 and of engaging in sexual misconduct in two separate incidents, which Bell's lawyer denied.

"My life hasn't been the same since I was 15," the woman said. "I think about these crimes every single day. I feel like I'm in a constant dark place. Sometimes I wish I could disappear so I can forget about what happened."

Prosecutors said Bell established a relationship the girl several years prior to 2017, when she attended his concert at a Cleveland nightclub. That night, Bell "violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim," prosecutors said.

The teen filed a report of the allegations at a Canadian police department in 2018.

Bell played the role of Drake Parker in Drake & Josh from 2004-07 on Nickelodeon, and also had roles as the voice of Spider-Man in various animated series.