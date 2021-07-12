A Guide to the Fashion in Gossip Girl's Reboot

July eighth will go down in history as the day Gossip Girl came back to life. Though over 8 years have passed since the original show’s finale, the reboot has been a welcome treat for fashionistas of all kinds. Grounded in no other era but the 21st century, the anticipated Gen Z staple is an imaginative playground for what the kids are wearing these days. Gender fluid clothing is an omnipresent force throughout the show, and it makes a trendsetter out of every character — no matter their gender identity. While Eric Daman returned as costume designer and stylist, his curated looks contain no oversized headbands. Instead, Daman melts street style with prep. And of course, there are also some killer designer pieces fused into the show; Monse's new collection even collaborated with the series. The end result is a unique jaw dropping, modern look that only TV could create. Let’s take a look at the characters’ must-have outfits; they are surely ones worth gossiping about.