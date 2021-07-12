Cancel
All that Glitters is not Gold - A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. During this webinar, an expert panel will discuss how and why plasmid DNA manufactured under cGMP compliance helps mitigate downstream risks in the production of gene and cell therapies, and DNA and RNA vaccines for clinical trials, and commercialization. The US FDA and regulators globally are encouraging sponsors to use the highest quality plasmids possible for the manufacturing of viral vectors, or non-viral delivery systems. The regulatory guidelines are likely to become stricter as more products are approved.

CancerPhramalive.com

Putting patients at the heart of cell and gene therapy

Putting patients at the heart of cell and gene therapy. Nareda Mills, Global President Patient Solutions, EmerGENE. EmerGENE, is an end-to-end cell and gene therapy network which promises to support small and midsize biotechs with the commercialization of their discoveries. The first of its kind, EmerGENE is a multidisciplinary team of Ashfield experts focused on delivering expert-led guidance to biotechs from clinical to commercial and beyond. Find out more: https://oneashfield.com/emergene-cell-gene-therapy.
Industrywholefoodsmagazine.com

AHPA Hosting Webinar on its Hemp Lexicon

Virtual—The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) is hosting a webinar regarding its Hemp Lexicon, according to a press release. The Lexicon, published in April, is intended to support the standardization of the terminology used in the cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and labeling of hemp and products derived from hemp. Its intended use is as a reference tool for the hemp industry as well as federal, state, tribal, and other jurisdictions that oversee the hemp industry, in order to encourage clear, consistent communication.
Cambridge, MANewswise

MD Anderson and Blueprint Medicines Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate BLU-222 Development

Newswise — HOUSTON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Blueprint Medicines Corporation today announced a three-year strategic research collaboration focused on accelerating development of BLU-222, an investigational precision therapy designed to target cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2). The collaboration brings together MD Anderson translational...
Career Development & AdviceMySanAntonio

The Quality Culture Playbook: How to Build a Quality Culture, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. To be truly successful, quality must go beyond just meeting compliance requirements. When quality is a core practice at a company, everyone from the end patient to the investors benefit. A Harvard study on quality found that a “company with a highly developed culture of quality spends, on average, $350 million less annually fixing mistakes than a company with a poorly developed one.” This webinar will show participants how to define their quality culture and help everyone on your team strive to improve it.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Quantifying Quality in Food and Beverage, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Today’s food and beverage manufacturers are facing challenges keeping up with varying consumer demands, such as ensuring food quality. Customers want products they can trust from a company they can rely on. Producing quality products that adhere to industry regulations, packaging requirements and food safety standards doesn’t need to feel impossible. With end-to-end quality control management, companies can account for quality at every step throughout their supply chain.
Businessbostonnews.net

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions and legal operations experts to discuss corporate legal department spending trends in upcoming webinar

July 22 presentation will cover insights and statistics outlined in the company's latest LegalVIEW® Insights report. July 19, 2021 -Nearly a third of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions corporate legal department (CLD) clients showed a 90 percent or more difference between their lowest and highest annual legal spend amounts in the last five years, according to data compiled by the company. However, even with wild fluctuations individually, these clients - all of whom have had mature e-billing for at least six years - pay no more in total outside counsel costs on average than they did in 2016. The nuances driving these trends and other valuable insights from ELM Solutions' recently-introduced LegalVIEW® Insights report will be among those discussed in an ELM Solutions-hosted webinar on July 22.
ElectronicsHouston Chronicle

Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of decentralized trials, which often requires the remote capture of patient vital signs at specific time points. To do this efficiently and have instant access to the data, the direct transfer of data from remote measurement technologies to eClinical systems is required.
Healthhimss.org

Demystifying AI Panel Discussion On-Demand Webinar

In this on-demand webinar panel discussion, health informatics experts discuss the applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in solving previously unsolvable healthcare problems. While AI technologies seem mysterious and not well understood, this panel reviews healthcare application areas where AI tools are in use today and in the near future, for applied healthcare solutions. Example applications include: imagining, speech, analytics and emerging healthcare bots. Learn how AI will be part of your IT solution set.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Liberate Ideas, Inc announces Major Partnership with MD Logic Health

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Liberate Ideas, Inc. (“Liberate”), a leading digital education and patient engagement company advancing the connection of patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs) and MD Logic Health (“MD Logic “) a USA creator of HCP recommended nutraceuticals, today announced the launch of a comprehensive health and wellness partnership which will enhance the patient HCP experience. This partnership supports our mutual mission to provide our growing communities with easy one step access to knowledge, resources and products for patients and providers nationwide.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Liatris Closes $1M Seed Round Led by MD Momentum Fund to Deliver Non-Flammable Insulation Pilot

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Liatris Inc., a Maryland-based start-up developing advanced thermal insulation materials, announced today that it has raised a $1M seed round led by the Maryland Momentum Fund (MMF) and Old Line Capital, its first external funding round. MMF invested $250,000 and several executives from the building materials, real estate development and energy efficiency sectors co-invested, including an accredited investor syndicate led by Propel(x), a leading deep tech angel investment platform (http://www.propelx.com).
Industrydrugstorenews.com

FDA approves Mylan’s Semglee biosimilar

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first interchangeable biosimilar product, Mylan’s Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn). Semglee is both biosimilar to and interchangeable with Lantus (insulin glargine). As an interchangeable biosimilar product, Semglee may be substituted for Lantus at the pharmacy-level without the intervention of the prescribing health care provider,...
Technologybodyshopbusiness.com

CIECA Webinar to Feature CCC Discussing Impact of AI on Claims

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “How Activating AI and Network Connections is Redefining the Claims and Repair Experiences,” is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. EST. The webinar will feature Marc Fredman, chief strategy officer, and Shivani Govil, chief product officer,...
ApparelMySanAntonio

Pour Les Femmes to Deploy SUKU Omni's Transparency Solution to Showcase the Sustainable & Ethical Practices Behind their Products

LOS GATOS, Calif. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Pour Les Femmes, a sleep/loungewear company owned by actress Robin Wright and designer Karen Fowler, partners with SUKU Omni's supply chain transparency solution. Starting later this fall, Pour Les Femmes will be leveraging SUKU's digital ledger-based system and adding a SUKU-related QR code to each garment. Pour Les Femmes will allow customers to track the journey of their purchase. The unique product tags will say, "From our hands to yours. Trace the journey of this garment." By simply scanning the QR code on the product tag using the SUKU Scanner app, customers can see the story of the garment’s journey brought to life through engaging text, pictures, and video.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Celerity welcomes Dr. David Nickelson to lead their Health and Life Sciences practice

20+ Years of digital healthcare transformation experience come together to solve healthcare’s biggest challenges. Global business and technology advisory firm, Celerity, is proud to welcome a new Senior Client Partner to lead its Health + Life Sciences offerings, Dr. David Nickelson. With over 20 years of experience helping clients efficiently and effectively discover and deliver quality healthcare products, services, experiences and outcomes, making him the ideal leader to take Celerity’s life sciences division to the next level.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Verilock Announces Formation of Strategic Council

ESTES PARK, Colo. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Verilock, a Colorado based Hardware Security company, today announced the launch of its newly formed strategic council of trusted advisors. This Strategic Council includes distinguished industry leaders whose focus is to shape and guide the strategy and go-to-market priorities of Verilock, working closely with the leadership team.

