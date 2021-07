This bloated reboot of the hit ’90s cartoon crossover is little more than a cynical exercise in brand synergy. Space Jam 2: A New Legacy opens with a teenaged LeBron James getting dropped off at a basketball game his mother is unable to attend. He enters the gym downtrodden but is soon perked up by his friend gifting him an old Nintendo Game Boy. After receiving a stern talking to from his coach for focusing on a different game, we’re transported through an opening credits sequence that highlights everything LeBron would go on to achieve throughout his career. Eventually we land in a present day Los Angeles mansion, where LeBron is giving the same speech to his youngest son, aspiring video game creator Dom (Cedric Joe).