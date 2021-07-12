TCAT Elizabethton to hold drive through COVID-19 clinic

TCAT Elizabethton will be holding a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals 18 years of age or older on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Main Campus, 426 Highway 91 north, Elizabethton.Jeremy Tromblay, RN, and Christy Greene, RN, TCAT Clinical Instructors, are the event coordinators. “We will be giving out the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine free of charge. Look for the tent when you enter the parking lot. We will provide information on site. Appointments are not necessary but feel free to sign up at signupgenius.com,” Tromblay said.