Health

Immuno-Oncology: Functional Assays for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In the immuno-oncology space, the regulation of the immune system is paramount in the development of a successful therapeutic. This webinar will showcase assays to evaluate cellular pathways of immune cells, T-cells, and macrophages while highlighting functional and immunogenicity assays developed in support of current and emerging therapeutics. The speakers will outline how in vitro methods mimic the tumor environment to measure therapeutic functionality.

The Press

Aluda Pharmaceuticals announces peer-reviewed publication on ALD-R491, an Exosome Release Inhibitor and novel oncology mechanism

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluda Pharmaceuticals, a private company, announced the publication of an article in a peer reviewed journal describing a novel mechanism of Exosome Release Inhibition (ExoRI) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Over the past decade, tumor exosomes have been studied extensively in academia for their roles carrying signals that make tumors invasive, create a tumor microenvironment (TME) that enables evasion from immune detection, and promote metastases. Tumor cells upregulate their release of exosomes to promote these roles throughout all stages of cancer, across many types of cancers, transporting multiple pro-cancer signals, many of which are existing drug targets. Inhibition represents a way to block many signals at once, even as they change over time. Research has shown that PD-L/PD-L1, the important immune checkpoint targets, avoid detection by their transport in exosomes, so exosome inhibitors may also address the large rate of non-response for that class of agents.
Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of decentralized trials, which often requires the remote capture of patient vital signs at specific time points. To do this efficiently and have instant access to the data, the direct transfer of data from remote measurement technologies to eClinical systems is required.
Quantifying Quality in Food and Beverage, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Today’s food and beverage manufacturers are facing challenges keeping up with varying consumer demands, such as ensuring food quality. Customers want products they can trust from a company they can rely on. Producing quality products that adhere to industry regulations, packaging requirements and food safety standards doesn’t need to feel impossible. With end-to-end quality control management, companies can account for quality at every step throughout their supply chain.
The Quality Culture Playbook: How to Build a Quality Culture, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. To be truly successful, quality must go beyond just meeting compliance requirements. When quality is a core practice at a company, everyone from the end patient to the investors benefit. A Harvard study on quality found that a “company with a highly developed culture of quality spends, on average, $350 million less annually fixing mistakes than a company with a poorly developed one.” This webinar will show participants how to define their quality culture and help everyone on your team strive to improve it.
MD Anderson and Blueprint Medicines Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate BLU-222 Development

By University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center. Newswise — HOUSTON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Blueprint Medicines Corporation today announced a three-year strategic research collaboration focused on accelerating development of BLU-222, an investigational precision therapy designed to target cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2).
TheStreet

Global Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Report 2021-2028: Immuno-oncology Has Emerged As A Novel Therapeutic Area Within The Oncology Ecosystem, Transforming The Treatment Of Cancer

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), by Design (Interventional Trials, Observational Trials), by Indication, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
How Digital Can Optimize Immuno-Oncology

Kal Patel, MD, is CEO and Co-Founder of BrightInsight. He has over 20 years of experience in pharma, medtech and regulated digital health. Immunotherapy is now considered a cornerstone of treatment for many forms of cancer, and its adoption has risen rapidly. As these treatments offer hope for patients in the form of longer and better-quality lives, as well as significant revenues for pharmaceuticals in the range of tens of billions of dollars, questions are arising about their broad use across types and stages of cancer.
Dr. Thompson on Emerging Treatment Strategies With BTK Inhibitors in CLL

Meghan Thompson, MD, discusses emerging treatment strategies with BTK inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Meghan Thompson, MD, third-year fellow, Hematology and Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses emerging treatment strategies with BTK inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Significant data are emerging with BTK inhibitor–based treatment strategies in...
Quest for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Biomarkers–a Long but Exciting Road

T-cell–targeted immunomodulators burst onto the scene a decade ago, and investigators turned their focus to immune checkpoints such as CTLA-4, PD-1, and PD-L1 to develop new cancer-fighting strategies. When historians look back at this era of cancer care, it is quite possible that the development of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs)...
A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
Cross-Resistance: One Cancer Therapy Can Undermine the Next

Targeted therapy and immunotherapy are often employed as a one-two punch to treat certain cancers, but sometimes this approach falls short. In a study published on July 15 in Nature Cancer, researchers found that dendritic cells, cells crucial for activating the immune system during immunotherapy, were less active and less numerous in mouse models of melanoma that had become resistant to targeted therapy, explaining why these tumors were less sensitive to immunotherapy. Stimulating dendritic cells restored the tumors’ response to immunotherapy.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Immune Repertoire Assays For Hemato-Oncology Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched a new suite of Research-Use-Only Ion Torrent Oncomine immune repertoire assays designed to detect potentially malignant clones of T-cells and B-cells. Using Ion AmpliSeq technology, the new pan-clonality assays target multiple parts of the B- and T-cell immune receptors using a single reaction with ultra-high sensitivity, increasing the probability of malignant clone detection and decreasing the time to results.

