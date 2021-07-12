Cancel
Fannin County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Gilmer by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fannin; Gilmer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GILMER AND NORTHERN FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 340 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Mountaintown, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Blue Ridge, Morganton, Mineral Bluff, Jones Mill, Cherry Log, Higdon, Colwell, Loving and Epworth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

