After two years on the job, things are finally starting to feel normal for Austin head football coach Ed Schmitt. Schmitt took over for the Packer football program in late spring of 2019, and he wasn’t able to have a lot of time to set up the team’s activities leading up to the season. Then COVID-19 hit and Schmitt had to scramble just to get his team ready in a span of a few weeks to compete last fall.