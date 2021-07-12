Cancel
Iroquois County, IL

Tornado Warning issued for Iroquois by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Iroquois The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 239 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ashkum, or near Gilman, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ashkum around 250 PM CDT. Including the following interstate I-57 between mile markers 290 and 294. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov

