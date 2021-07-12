Cancel
Bannock County, ID

Fire Weather Watch issued for Caribou Range, Caribou NF by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River; Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, 425 AND 427 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous fire weather conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

