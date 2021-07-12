Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY...CLAY WESTERN RANDOLPH AND QUITMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT/345 PM CDT/ At 339 PM EDT/239 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Gaines, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Gaines, Georgetown, Bellville, Shorterville, Walter F. George Lock And Dam, Wire Bridge, Walter F George Lake, Bonapartes Retreat, Standleys Store, Watson Crossroads, Double Bridges, Crossroads, Ricks Place, Pecan, Thomas Mill Creek, Hatcher, Morris, Jones Crossing, Bethel and Springvale.

alerts.weather.gov

