Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

5 questions to ask a managed cloud solutions provider before making a commitment

By Abbey Slattery, WRAL Digital Solutions
WRAL
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written for our sponsor, RapidScale. A major shift from traditional business IT resources, cloud computing allows companies to host their servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence from anywhere and on any device. The cloud allows for innovation, speed, and flexibility — all of which are crucial not only in general, but especially as more workplaces begin instituting work from home policies.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Buchanan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Cloud Services#Information Security#Outsourcing#Rapidscale#Security Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Software
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Ampere To Acquire OnSpecta To Accelerate AI Inference On Cloud-Native Applications

Boosts AI Performance of Ampere® Altra® Family Across Cloud and Edge Infrastructure. Ampere® Computing announced it has agreed to acquire AI technology startup OnSpecta, strengthening Ampere® Altra® performance with AI inference applications. The OnSpecta Deep Learning Software (DLS) AI optimization engine can deliver significant performance enhancements over commonly used CPU-based machine learning (ML) frameworks. The companies have already been collaborating and have demonstrated over 4x acceleration on Ampere-based instances running popular AI-inference workloads. The acquisition will include an optimized model zoo with object detection, video processing and recommendation engines. Terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary closing conditions.
Softwareinavateonthenet.net

Magewell introduces centralised encoder, decoder and stream management software

Video interface and IP workflow provider Magewell has announced the Magewell Cloud multi-device management software. Available free of charge for installation on an on-premises server or cloud hosting platform, the Magewell Cloud software provides centralised configuration and control of multiple Magewell IP encoders and decoders plus stream management features including protocol conversion and SRT gateway functionality.
Businesssiliconangle.com

SAP will bring more software services to Google Cloud through expanded alliance

Google LLC’s cloud business and SAP SE today announced that they’re expanding their partnership to assist enterprises with digital transformation projects in more ways. The new collaboration has two main components. First, the search giant will partner with SAP on Rise with SAP, a bundle of solutions provided by the latter company to help enterprises modernize their business operations. Second, SAP will make its Analytics Cloud and Data Warehouse Cloud software products available on Google Cloud.
Technologyhealthcareittoday.com

A Staged Approach to the Cloud: Asking the Right Questions

The following is a guest article by Archie Mayani, Chief Product Officer, Enterprise Imaging, Cloud Solutions for Change Healthcare. Cloud solutions are becoming vital to healthcare providers’ ability to manage the needs of their patients. The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the need to improve collaboration, bolster communication, and make it possible for all care team members to access patient data from anywhere at any time. The drive for secure, scalable accessibility continues to be at the forefront of the digital healthcare revolution.
Businessprotocol.com

Microsoft and Google pick up the pace

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about the week in cloud and enterprise software. This Monday: Microsoft and Google's cloud businesses are surging, Google makes a promise to its customers, and the opposite of security hygiene. The Big Story. The cloud contenders.
Businessmartechseries.com

Google Cloud and SAP Partner to Accelerate Business Transformations in the Cloud

Google Cloud joins ‘RISE with SAP’ program, expands availability of SAP services available on Google Cloud. Google Cloud and SAP SE today announced an expanded strategic partnership to help customers execute business transformations, migrate critical business systems to the cloud, and augment existing business systems with Google Cloud capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
PoliticsWRAL

New Department of Defense Cybersecurity Regulation could affect your business

This article was written for our sponsor, the North Carolina Military Business Center. The Department of Defense has issued a new rule that aims to protect sensitive data by improving the cybersecurity posture of companies in the Defense Industrial Base. The Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Interim Rule added three...
Computer ScienceBrunswick News

Students will benefit from new cloud computing pathway

Technology has changed many aspects about the way we live. It’s changed everything from how we communicate with each other to how we shop for goods and services. It would make sense that as our technological society continues to move forward, new tech will infiltrate the workplace. That means workers will need to learn new skills to stay ahead of the ever-evolving technological landscape. A recent announcement from the State Board of Education shows how schools in Georgia are working to make sure today’s students have access to learn these skills.
Businessaithority.com

Ready Computing Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Ready Computing, a leader in both healthcare and IT services and solutions industries, is proud to announce it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, Ready Computing can sell products and manage services with Google Cloud as well as build applications and solutions using Google Cloud technology. This new partnership gives Ready Computing the opportunity to expand its IT offerings to customers through Google Cloud services, demonstrates proven expertise in managed services and complete customer support from small to large scale platforms and applications.
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

Cloud incident response demands cloud native capabilities

Cybersecurity balances business processes, operational controls, and technology but it also entails that those solutions are controlled to properly identify and manage risks on a continuous basis. In today’s business environment security is a fundamentally functional and non-functional requirement and cannot be an afterthought where issues are chased after systems are operational. Delays, financial losses, and damaged brand equity are the fruits borne from failure. That’s why it’s vital that best practices be implemented by companies from the onset of any cloud migration strategy: backed by a robust and real-time capability to plan, investigate, and respond to all security incidents.
Softwareaithority.com

Privacera Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Cloud Data Access Governance Leader to Further Serve Space, Healthcare, Financial Services, Government, Education, & Nonprofit Customers by Participating in the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Emphasizing its ongoing commitment to customers, Privacera the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ announced that it...
Businessaithority.com

SAP S/4HANA and Cloud Adoption Gain Momentum in UK in Response to Pandemic, Brexit

ISG Provider Lens report sees positive outlook for SAP as companies emerge from survival mode and address remote work, new customer channels and changing regulations. Enterprises in the UK have been restarting SAP projects slowed or suspended during the pandemic and modifying their SAP platforms to adapt to Brexit-related changes, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

5 AWS Services Every Data Scientist Should Use

Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides a dizzying array of cloud services, from the well known Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) and Simple Storage Service (S3) to platform as a service (PaaS) offerings covering almost every aspect of modern computing. Specifically, AWS provides a mature big data architecture with services covering the...
Softwaremit.edu

Keylime security software is deployed to IBM cloud

Keylime, a cloud security software architecture, is being adopted into IBM's cloud fleet. Originally developed at MIT Lincoln Laboratory to allow system administrators to ensure the security of their cloud environment, Keylime is now a Cloud Native Computing Foundation sandbox technology with more than 30 open-source developers contributing to it from around the world. The software will enable IBM to remotely attest to the security of its thousands of cloud servers.
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Container Technology Complexity Drives Kubernetes as a Service

When a disruptive technology comes on the scene, it often gives rise to other transformational technologies. Kubernetes use is transforming the enterprise, in part by driving Kubernetes as a Service. The complexity of operating Kubernetes – the standard for managing containers in a way that is both dependable and secure...
Softwaredevops.com

Shoreline Platform Automates Repetitive IT Tasks

Shoreline emerged from stealth today to make available a namesake incident automation platform that eliminates the need to manually perform the same repetitive tasks. Anurag Gupta, Shoreline CEO, said the platform is based on domain-specific language, dubbed Op, that provides a simple pipe delimited syntax to integrate real-time resources and metrics in a way that allows DevOps teams to invoke an orchestration engine to automate the execution of a task from the Linux command prompt. Op employs a syntax that is familiar to any IT professionals that currently use shell commands and scripting tools to resolve IT issues, said Gupta.
ComputersHPCwire

Supermicro Debuts New Storage Systems with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Processors

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 — Super Micro Computer, Inc., a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announced new versions of its market-proven top-loading storage solutions with 60-bay and 90-bay systems along with new Simply Double storage systems fully optimized for the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and PCI-E 4.0 NVMe drives. These high-capacity storage and expansion systems are ideal for cloud-scale storage implementations as well as HPC storage workloads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy