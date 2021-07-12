5 questions to ask a managed cloud solutions provider before making a commitment

Technology has changed many aspects about the way we live. It’s changed everything from how we communicate with each other to how we shop for goods and services. It would make sense that as our technological society continues to move forward, new tech will infiltrate the workplace. That means workers will need to learn new skills to stay ahead of the ever-evolving technological landscape. A recent announcement from the State Board of Education shows how schools in Georgia are working to make sure today’s students have access to learn these skills.